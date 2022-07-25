KNOXVILLE, TN – Friday evening, September 30, will mark the 24th consecutive year that Maple Lane Farms will open its Corn Maze and other “agritainment” activities that include tractor-pulled hayrides (daytime and nighttime), pumpkin picking, inflatables for the kids, corn hole, food vendors, photo ops, sunflower fields, and other wholesome family fun to the public! Now booking weekday school groups and weekend private parties.

We are proud to announce this year’s Maze Sponsor is – VISIT KNOXVILLE!!

“This is a really special opportunity, and we’re excited to partner with Maple Lane Farms for this year’s maze,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “We hope the community will enjoy this unique family friendly attraction that celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair, and leaves visitors with fond memories of Knoxville for years to come.”

The Maze is located at 1126 Maple Lane in Greenback, just 14 miles south of Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport.

The Maze is open weekends from September 30 through October 31. The Haunted Maze begins NIGHTLY October 21 through October 31. Opening hours are the following :

Friday 6pm to 10pm Saturday 10am to 10pm Sunday Noon to 6pm Haunted Maze Opens nightly, 7pm-10pm, October 21-31

Special Features this year include :

• Barn Store Collectibles including Fall/Halloween Decorations, Straw Bales, Cornstalks

• Food and Beverage Vendors

• Evening campfires in the Maze Fairway near our Covered Tents

• Private Parties via Tent Reservation with Fire Pit

Directions from the airport :

Travel 8.8 miles via Hwy 129 S, past the Foothills Mall, to Hwy 411-S, to Henry Lane. Travel one mile on Henry Lane, turn L on Morganton Road, then R on Maple Lane – or – take Morganton Road from Maryville’s Foothills Mall, travel 8.3 Miles and turn R onto Maple Ln, parking on the R at 1126 Maple Ln.