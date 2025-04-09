Voorhees University Announces 2025 Commencement Ceremony Featuring Critically Acclaimed Actor John Marshall Jones as Keynote Speaker

DENMARK, S.C., April 7, 2025 — Voorhees University is proud to announce its 2025 Commencement Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony will take place on campus at the Leonard E. Dawson Gym, located at 5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark, South Carolina 29042.

This year’s commencement will feature a keynote address by the distinguished John Marshall Jones, a critically acclaimed television, film, and stage actor best known for his current roles as Coach Shaw in All American: Homecoming and Nelson Bradford in For All Mankind on Apple TV+. Jones’s dynamic career spans over 200 television appearances, 20 feature films, and numerous roles in acclaimed series such as Big Little Lies, S.W.A.T., Grace and Frankie, NCIS, Quantum Leap, Criminal Minds, Shameless, and The Morning Show, among many others.

In addition to his work on screen, Jones serves as the national Guide Right spokesperson and is the visionary behind Kappa League TV (kappaleague.tv), a digital platform designed to uplift and inspire young men through leadership development and mentorship.

Voorhees University’s Commencement is a cherished annual tradition celebrating the academic achievements of its graduating class. “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. John Marshall Jones to Voorhees University as our 2025 Commencement speaker,” said Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, Voorhees President. “His professional journey and commitment to community empowerment mirror the values we instill in our students. We are confident his message will resonate deeply with our graduates and inspire them as they step into their next chapter.”