WATCH: April Albright of Black Voters Matter on the John Lewis National Day of Action 7/17

On Thursday, July 17, local and national organizers will highlight the legacy of late Civil Rights leader and former Congressman John Lewis on the fifth annual John Lewis National Day of Action.

With more than 1,600 events scheduled nationwide, GoodTroubleLivesOn.org says it will respond to the attacks posed on civil and human rights by the Trump administration and remind the White House that in America, the power lies with the people. In memory of former Congressman Lewis, activists will take to the streets, courthouses and community spaces to carry forward his fight for justice, voting rights and dignity for all, demanding an end to:

The Trump administration’s extreme crackdown on our civil rights – from the right to vote to the right to protest and speak freely. Politicians and lawmakers targeting Black and Brown Americans, immigrants, trans people and others with hateful, dangerous policies. The wealthy and well-connected slashing programs that working people rely on – including Medicaid, SNAP, and Social Security – to line their own pockets.

Organizers say this will be a nationwide day of peaceful, nonviolent action and organizing, rooted in the tradition of the civil rights movement — but built for today’s challenges. The flagship event will be held in Chicago, IL, with additional anchor events to be held in Atlanta, GA, St. Louis, MO, Annapolis, MD and Oakland, CA.

Please go to GoodTroubleLivesOn.org to find an action near you.

April Albright of Black Voters Matter joined Rev. Mark Thompson on Make It Plain to discuss further the John Lewis National Day of Action.