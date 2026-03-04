Weaving the past with the future

KNOXVILLE, TN — Black History Month ended on the calendar of America, but the center teaching the youth of the true origins of a magnificent people who were Kings, Queens, mathematicians, and seafaring traders and warriors in Africa for thousands of years never stops.

The lost connection of Black Americans to the lands from which they were taken is nowhere in the history books of America. Coupled with the intentional erasure of the contributions to the country by Black inventors, musicians, educators, scientist, and other areas that have made America what it is, has caused a great disconnect in this country as the youth of today have no understanding from whence their ancestors came. This is not the case at Eternal Life as the large youth department is being educated on their roots by Bishop Evans Kariuki, the shepherd of this flock who uses every means available to instruct the children of the greatness within them and the threads of history that bind them to the land from which their ancestors came.

The Golden Thread, a play written by Donya Walker, tells the story of the connection between the lands of Africa and its people living in America. The children in the play are questioning what is being taught to them in the schools, speaking of the disconnect they feel. The Golden Thread is taught by an elder in the play and walks the children through the rich history of Africa and ties the story to many great Black Americans and their contributions that are not being taught. The children come to the realization of the greatness within them. The lesson then moves from the stage to the kitchen.

Food is the great fellowship connector. In Africa, gathering around the big table is where people come together, learn from each other, and share their stories. It creates unity, deepens community, and strengthens the bonds of the people. Bishop Kariuki, born in Kenya, held a Taste of Africa feast for the guests and congregation following the play.

Hundreds who came to the table were fed authentic East and West African dishes. Fragrant smells filled the air as guests dined on plates of mokimo, chicken jerk, Ugali, kabeji, jollof rice, ndengu, chapati, fufu, and biryani. The meal was finished off with a delicious hot Kenyan tea, and a sense of connection to a past that will never be untaught nor erased.

Copyright TNTribune 2026. All rights reserved.