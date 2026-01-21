YWCA celebrates 30th Race Against Racism Day

Knoxville, TN-Rain or snow, It’s an all-day celebration. Held annually by the Knoxville Phylliss Wheatley Branch of the YWCA, the event draws hundreds the weekend before Martin Luther King day to celebrate diversity, raise awareness about racism and promote inclusivity.

The morning events included a certified 5K, a one-mile walk or run for the adults with a kid’s fun run also held. The races are the precursor to a day filled with activities, food, music, family activities and information booths.

The major sponsor for this year was Brian Christopher Clay owner of WJZF 91.5 FM radio.

Copyright TNTRIBUNE 2026. All rights reserved.