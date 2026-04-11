The rebirth of Magnolia Corridor Abundant Capital leading the way

KNOXVILLE, TN — Magnolia Avenue, in its heyday, was the most prominent two-and-a-half-mile stretch in Knoxville. One of the first areas to have electric streetcar lines, the avenue boasted many restaurants, churches, and beautiful buildings with names that rolled off the tongue. The Aston, Shenandoah, and Lakewood were part of the beauty that made the corridor.

A key entrance point to the city with interstate connections, the Magnolia corridor flows from the old city in downtown Knoxville, ending at the entranceway to historic Chilhowee Park. The corridor lies in East Knoxville, the African American part of the city. After urban removal decimated the area, white flight and building began in West Knoxville and other parts of the city; the area was abandoned by the city as all eyes and money turned west. For over 60 years, Magnolia was abandoned, with over thirty empty buildings lining its once graceful, tree-lined roadway, disenfranchised and left to rot as Knoxville steadily grew to become what is now the number one city in America that people across the country are trying to move to. Now, all eyes are turning east once again. The city has plans for major redevelopment of the area, bike lanes, affordable mixed-use housing, and recruitment of new business. However, they are not the first to the game, as one man, a visionary, is already ahead of the effort to return Magnolia Avenue back to its prominence.

Keith Foster, founder and CEO of Abundant Capital Group LLC, is leading the way. A member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Foster is a licensed general contractor and community real estate developer who has already been recognized by the City of Knoxville for his redevelopment efforts, receiving the 2025 Community Development Award. For over 18 years, Mr. Foster has used partnership initiatives and community-building efforts, especially in urban redevelopment projects, the latest of which is Rosarita’s restaurant on Magnolia, featuring authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine using all fresh ingredients. In speaking about the opening of a new business on Magnolia, Foster said, “This project is about bringing sit-down dining to the Magnolia Corridor and investing in the community.” Foster said, “Rosarita’s represents collaboration, opportunity, and a commitment to providing fresh food options in an area that needs them.”

The grand opening of Rosarita’s will be April 14th, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The restaurant is located at 2816 E. Magnolia, and during the event, the owners will host food tasting and a community meet-and-greet. “This is more than a restaurant—it’s an investment in the Magnolia Corridor,” said Foster. “We listened to the community’s desire for more seated dining and quality food options. Rosarita’s meets that need while creating jobs and bringing energy to this important corridor.”

Copyright TNTRIBUNE 2026. All rights reserved.