Knoxville elects Bryan as Democratic Party Chair

KNOXVILLE TN — The elections of 2026 are shaping up to be a pivotal time America’s history. From the legislative branches in Washington, to local elections across the country, the promise of change is in the air as parties position themselves for the upcoming battle to gain and regain votes and voters.

Leadership matters and the Democratic Party in Knoxville is preparing for the upcoming battle. Domonica Bryan took the helm as Chair of the Knoxville Democratic Party as 2025 ended with promises of a new vision to move the party forward by connecting to every community and creating new energy by working year-round. Her goals are in keeping with the national party goals of re engaging the voters through outreach, creating a stronger party presence, and building grass roots engagement.

Bryan recently ran as the Democratic candidate for State Senate District Six. An investigator with child services with the Tennessee Department of Children Services Byan has an extensive background as a servant leader. Her professional background includes many years of service in community work, team building, and service to vulnerable populations.

Her statement for change, “Under my leadership, I aim to expand voter outreach, increase transparency in local government, and create a more substantial presence in neighborhoods across the county.”

