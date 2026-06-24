WeGo announces Bay changes for routes at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center

New assignments go into effect July 5 with service changes
NASHVILLE –WeGo Public Transit is announcing bay changes at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central to coincide with Summer 2026 service changes. The new bus route bay assignments will go into effect on Sunday, July 5.
4 Shelby – Will depart from Bay 20 on the lower level
6 Lebanon Pike – Will depart from Bay 11 on the upper level
9 MetroCenter – Will depart from Bay 20 on the lower level
17 12th Avenue South – Will depart from Bay 23 on the lower level
18 Airport – Will depart from Bay 14 on the lower level
28 Meridian – Will depart from Bay 4 on the upper level
29 Jefferson – Will depart from Bay 11 on the upper level
34 Opry Mills – Will depart from Bay 4 on the upper level
87 Gallatin/Hendersonville – Will depart from Bay 2 on the upper level
89 Springfield/Joelton – Will depart from Bay 6 on the upper level
94 Clarksville – Will depart from Bay 23 on the lower level
95 Spring Hill/Franklin – Will depart from Bay 22 on the lower level
For schedules, visit WeGoTransit.com and search by date.
About WeGo Public Transit
The Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (Nashville MTA) and the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) are the operating bodies of WeGo Public Transit, which serves 27 local bus routes, nine regional bus routes, and one train serving Davidson and Wilson Counties. For more information, visit WeGoTransit.com and follow WeGo at @WeGoTransit on Instagram, Facebook, and X.