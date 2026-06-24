WeGo announces Bay changes for routes at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center

New assignments go into effect July 5 with service changes

NASHVILLE –WeGo Public Transit is announcing bay changes at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central to coincide with Summer 2026 service changes. The new bus route bay assignments will go into effect on Sunday, July 5.

4 Shelby – Will depart from Bay 20 on the lower level

6 Lebanon Pike – Will depart from Bay 11 on the upper level

9 MetroCenter – Will depart from Bay 20 on the lower level

17 12th Avenue South – Will depart from Bay 23 on the lower level

18 Airport – Will depart from Bay 14 on the lower level

28 Meridian – Will depart from Bay 4 on the upper level

29 Jefferson – Will depart from Bay 11 on the upper level

34 Opry Mills – Will depart from Bay 4 on the upper level

87 Gallatin/Hendersonville – Will depart from Bay 2 on the upper level

89 Springfield/Joelton – Will depart from Bay 6 on the upper level

94 Clarksville – Will depart from Bay 23 on the lower level

95 Spring Hill/Franklin – Will depart from Bay 22 on the lower level

For schedules, visit WeGoTransit.com and search by date.

About WeGo Public Transit

The Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (Nashville MTA) and the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) are the operating bodies of WeGo Public Transit, which serves 27 local bus routes, nine regional bus routes, and one train serving Davidson and Wilson Counties. For more information, visit WeGoTransit.com and follow WeGo at @WeGoTransit on Instagram, Facebook, and X.