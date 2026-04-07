WeGo Journey Pass enrollment reaches 10,000 this week

NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit and the Choose How You Move program will reach 10,000 riders for the Journey Pass pilot program this week. Those participants have now taken more than one million rides. Journey Pass is Nashville’s first ever income-based fare-free transit program. It gives eligible Davidson County residents free access to rides on WeGo Public Transit and makes travel easier and more accessible for people living on limited income.

“For the first time in our city’s history, we implemented a fare-free income-based program, and the impact for Nashvillians has been tremendous. This is transformational,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “Journey Pass isn’t just delivering you where you need to go, it’s delivering financial breathing room, access to opportunity, improved independence, and more connected communities.”

“Journey Pass fundamentally changes who can access reliable transportation and how often,” said Sabrina Sussman, Chief Program Officer. “In our growing city, Choose How You Move makes transportation more affordable and reshapes day to day life for thousands of people. This isn’t just a transit improvement; it’s a quality-of-life improvement. ”

The Journey Pass program was made possible by the 2024 passage of the Choose How You Move transportation improvement program. Nashvillians who already qualified for housing and nutrition assistance through other departments like the Metro Action Commission or MDHA have been able to enroll in the program. Registrations are ongoing, but for early participants like Alicia Juncosa the Journey Pass has been life changing.

“It’s the most wonderful thing, especially with what I earn,” Juncosa said. “I use WeGo for everywhere I go. I have been only able to do a certain amount of bus trips with the cost. I have even put off some doctor appointments because I didn’t have the money to ride. This changes everything.”

Michael Kelly has been riding the bus in Nashville since 1969. He’s been paying $33 a month for a discount pass. “Now I can go anywhere I want to go,” he said.

Journey Pass is part of the WeGo QuickTicket process and registration provides oversight of users.

“The dedicated WeGo Journey Pass team has so many great stories to share from their sign-up events,” said MTA Board Chair Gail Carr Williams. “Journey Pass riders save money on transit, and they can now spend that savings on rent, groceries, and doctor bills.”

Davidson County residents who work with one of the following Metro agencies can sign up at a registration event.

Applicants must bring a document from one of the Metro agencies that shows they qualify. A list of accepted documents can be found on the WeGo Journey Pass web page. All enrollees must also present a valid photo ID indicating Davidson County residency. OHS participants should contact the agency for the process.

SNAP benefit recipients can also apply at sign-up events. They must provide one of the following as proof of eligibility from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS):

An eligibility notice of decision (with certification or eligibility date; renewal date must not be expired)

A verification/ certification letter from DHS (with certification or eligibility date; renewal date must not be expired)

Access to the One DHS SNAP Benefits portal on your smartphone

Journey Pass registration events:

April 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central

April 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central

April 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central