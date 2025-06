NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit is offering free fares for all passengers on two bus routes for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ soccer matches at GEODIS Park. All passengers can ride for free, all day, June 20, 24, and 26 on routes 52 Nolensville Pike and 77 Thompson/Wedgewood. There will not be special express bus service from Murfreesboro for these matches. Visit WeGoTransit.com to plan your trip. For more information on FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matches at GEODIS Park, visit GEODISPark.com.