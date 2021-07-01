WeGo Offers July 4th Train Ride Downtown for All Ages

NASHVILLE, TN — Folks will have a relaxing opportunity to celebrate July 4 with a ride on the WeGo Star train from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the Music City Celebration held at Nashville’s Riverfront Park.

Ticket availability for the general public is limited to 650 with a cost of $16 each with a credit card at www.ticketsnashville.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the platforms. The sale ends 24 hours before departure or until tickets are sold out, whichever comes first. Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted on the July 4 train.

Parking at all outlying stations is free and masks are required to board the train.

Folding chairs will be allowed onboard but items that can’t fit underneath the seat, such as bikes and wagons, are not permitted. Coolers of any size are not permitted on the train or at the event.

The train is scheduled to depart from Lebanon Station at 4 p.m., Hamilton Springs at 4:08 p.m., Martha at 4:15 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 4:25 p.m., Hermitage at 4:35 p.m., Donelson at 4:45 p.m. and arrive at Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 5 p.m. The return train to Lebanon leaves 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Nashville fireworks.

Children aged 4 and under don’t need a ticket for the train ride but are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap. Riders must show their ticket to WeGo Star personnel upon boarding and will receive a colored wristband in exchange. Customers will need to show the wristband to the conductor for the return trip.

Anyone needing special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 prior to their trip.

Passengers will not be able to return to the train during the July 4th festivities.

For more information contact Customer Care at 615-862-5950 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.