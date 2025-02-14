What is a Whazoodle, you ask?

Franklin, Tenn. — Williamson County Public Library System is excited to announce the arrival of Whazoodle, a new collection of screen-free, all-audio speakers designed for young children (ages 3-12). Available at all library locations, Whazoodle offers 3 distinct modes geared towards literacy, movement and creativity. Parents can feel confident knowing their children are engaging with high-quality, age-appropriate content in a safe and easy-to-use format.

“We are eager to introduce Whazoodles, an all audio device to our collection, giving families another valuable tool to support early learning and development,” said Library Director, Jessica Jeffers. “These devices align with our mission to provide accessible, enriching educational resources for our community.”

Whazoodles will be available for checkout at all locations this March. Patrons can browse the collection and check availability through the library catalog or visit their nearest branch to learn more.

To learn more about the resources at the Williamson County Public Library System, visit wcpltn.org.

For more information about library programs or services, call 615-595-1243 or visit wcpltn.org. Sign up to receive library events and announcements via email by visiting https://tinyurl.com/WCPL-News. The library can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and X via @wcpltn.