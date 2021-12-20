Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–This month marks the 20th anniversary of What’s the 411? with Sharon Kay.

The popular radio talk show airs live twice a week from the studios of JAZZY 88 WFSK at historic Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday afternoons from 4pm to 6pm and Sunday mornings from 7am to 9am. (CST)

The award-winning empowerment/encouragement radio talk show is now among Nashville’s longest continuous running radio talk shows.

“Thank you to the Lord and the thousands of guests and listeners over the years,” Kay said in a social media post on LinkedIn. “Looking forward to 20 more.”

Kay is also the first women to be GM at WFSK in the station’s history. She was sought out in late 2005 to fill a major role for the institution, making her the first female to serve in that capacity in the station’s history. WFSK (formerly WRFN) signed on the air in 1973. The station is among the oldest HBCU’s licensed stations in the nation.

In 2009, she was named (Nashville’s) Best Radio Station General Manager at the 13th Annual Achievement in Radio Awards, making her the first African American to receive the award.

She is host and creator of What’s the 411? with Sharon Kay, which started in 2001 at Cumulus Media, 92Q. “What’s the 411” has been a part of the African American Public Radio Consortium (AAPRC) satellite programming options available to public, community and HBCU stations.

Kay has been a media professional for 40-plus years with stints in radio, television, newspaper, and web-based services. She began her radio career on AM1250 WREN Radio in Topeka, Kansas in the late 1970’s, where she broke color and gender barriers while at that station.

Since moving to the Nashville market in the mid-1980’s she has served as a news anchor & talk show host for WLACAM-1510 Radio, and at 92Q Cumulus Media, as well as a weekend associate producer at WSMV TV, and writer and photographer for several newspaper groups.

She has served on and chaired numerous local, national & international boards, volunteered with dozens of organizations over her media career and has a long history of being a community advocate.

The official 20th anniversary of What’s the 411? with Sharon Kay was December 9, 2021.