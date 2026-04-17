Who deserves a second chance?

Everyone with a willing heart, to change for the better, deserves more than the worst mistake they’ve ever made. A person with a past, no matter how difficult, still holds the capacity for growth, change, and a meaningful contribution to society. When communities choose to offer second chances, it restores individuals, strengthens families, rebuild trust, and creates a safer, more hopeful future for all.

Nikki Ellis is a Nashville based community leader, second chance advocate, and founder of 4WardFocus, a community based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting justice-involved families and communities. The mission is to unlock and expand access to critical information, resources, and support, not just to give a second chance but the best chance to successfully move forward.

Once directly impacted by the justice system as a mother navigating its consequences, Ellis has transformed her lived experience into a powerful platform for advocacy. Her work is rooted in a simple but profound belief: people should not be defined by their past but empowered by their potential.

With a professional background spanning the court system, Metro government, and healthcare, Nikki brings a rare systems-level perspective to reentry work. She understands not only the personal challenges individuals face, but also the structural gaps that often prevent successful reintegration. Her approach focuses on meeting people where they are while building meaningful connections between individuals, community partners, and the resources that help people move forward.

Ellis is the visionary behind the annual iBelieve in 2nd Chances Block Party & Resource Fair, a rapidly growing movement that brings together legal services, employers, faith leaders, and community organizations to deliver tangible support and renewed hope to hundreds of Nashville families. Known for her ability to unite diverse stakeholders—from judges and policymakers to grassroots organizations—Ellis is leading a bold vision to position Nashville as a true “Second Chance City,” where redemption, restoration, and stronger, more connected communities go hand in hand.

The iBelieve gathering serves as a reminder that restoration, opportunity, and hope are possible when communities stand together. Join Nikki Ellis and community partners, First Baptist Church Capitol Hill, The Office of Criminal Court Clerk Howard Gentry, Judge Rachel Bell, Judge Cindy Chappell, Judge Jim Todd, and Judge Jodie Bell on April 18, 2026, at First Baptist Church Capitol Hill as they uplift and celebrate individuals who are working to build better futures for themselves and their families. Through the work of 4WardFocus, the message remains clear: when we invest in people and opportunity, we build stronger communities—not prisons.