Franklin, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– Williamson Strong calls on the current and incoming owners of The Factory at Franklin, and the retailers and restaurants who do business there every day, to immediately reconsider being the host to an anti-diversity event by Moms for Liberty Williamson County. We call on our local political leaders and business community to publicly denounce it in the name of Williamson County’s diverse and connected residential and business community.

Nationally-organized Moms for Liberty Williamson County has repeatedly made national news in the past year over their efforts to ban children’s books in Williamson County School classrooms, including Frances Ruffin’s Martin Luther King Jr. and the March on Washington, and the autobiographical Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story. They’ve spoken publicly against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in our schools and called for the halt of any such programs promoting racial equality.

Now they’re holding a rally featuring Larry Gatlin at The Factory at Franklin over MLK, Jr. weekend, using the late Civil Rights activist’s image to advertise their $100/seat fundraiser. On 1/5/22, Dr. King’s own daughter and CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Dr. Bernice King, has spoken out against this event on her Twitter feed, denouncing the inclusion of her father’s likeness: “So he can help make money, but not be taught in full?” Silence is a seal of approval. The residents of Williamson County do not share the ideals or beliefs of this group and do not wish to see our community associated with an event that disrespects the honor and legacy of Dr. King and his fellow Civil Rights activists. The online petition is here.

About Williamson Strong: Williamson Strong was formed in 2014 by a small group of Williamson County Schools parents who identified a need to keep other parents and the community at large informed about news and political events impacting our public schools. Our mission is to make it easier for public school parents and community members to access information and related calls to action essential to supporting, preserving, and advancing excellence in public school education in Williamson County and beyond.

Learn more at https://www.williamsonstrong.org