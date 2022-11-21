NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro.

The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) resigned from the government position earlier this year to run for Nashville’s Mayor in 2023.

“I deeply understand the challenges that we are facing as a city. I grew up here in Nashville and attended Metro Nashville Public Schools,” Wiltshire said in a release. “My wife and I have dropped off our six kids at some of those same schools. I have worked for the past few years on building more affordable housing in Nashville through public-private partnerships and on transforming areas of concentrated poverty into thriving mixed-income neighborhoods that improve the safety and quality of life for residents and neighbors.”

Wiltshire, 48, is a Nashville native and Hume-Fogg High School graduate. After graduating from Dartmouth, he pursued a career in investment banking.

Mayor Karl Dean hired Wiltshire as director of economic development in 2011, a role he held in all four administrations- Mayors John Cooper, Karl Dean, Megan Barry and David Briley.

Wiltshire’s job was to help recruit corporations to relocate or expand in Nashville while partnering with the state of Tennessee on economic incentive packages to make those deals happen.

Corporate relocations of Amazon, AllianceBernstein and Bridgestone’s downtown expansion were among the deals Wiltshire oversaw.

Wiltshire said, “you cannot have a vision for Nashville without vital input from all its citizens, so in 2023. I will be meeting with many Nashvillians to have their input and their vision for Nashville”.