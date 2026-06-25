Women Faith Leaders Gather for Juneteenth Leadership Salon in Nashville

A new tradition to kick off arrivals for the House of God Church annual assembly here in Nashville, women faith leaders from across the nation and Nashville gathered at the R.W. Fletcher Heritage House & Museum in Nashville for a special Juneteenth Leadership Salon focused on faith, freedom, leadership, and authentic living.

The featured message from Rev. Dr. Sondrea Tolbert challenged attendees to embrace liberty beyond celebration, encouraging women to remove the veil, live authentically, establish healthy boundaries, prioritize self-care, and walk boldly in their God-given purpose.

“We’ve always been free where the Spirit of the Lord is,” Rev. Dr. Tolbert reminded attendees, calling women to pursue spiritual, emotional, and personal freedom with renewed courage and conviction.

Guest engaged in conversations centered on faith, purpose, leadership, and the responsibility of living fully in the freedom secured through both faith and sacrifice. The gathering served as a powerful reminder that freedom is not only a historical milestone but also a daily commitment to truth, authenticity, and purpose.

Held during the Juneteenth observance, the salon celebrated the enduring strength, resilience, and leadership of women of faith while fostering connections that will continue to inspire communities long after the conference concludes.