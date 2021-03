The Four Way Grill in Memphis is a 75-year-old family-owned restaurant serving soul food on Mississippi Boulevard in Memphis. It is currently owned by Patrice Bates Thompson. Google aired a 90 second commercial about the restaurant on several networks in February. Well-known people such as Martin Luther King Jr., B.B. King and Aretha Franklin have all eaten there.

