Mary Fields (1832 to 1914), also known as Stagecoach Mary and Black Mary, was born into slavery in Hickman County, TN. She was an American pioneer who was the first Black woman to become a U.S. postal service star route mail carrier. She delivered mail from Cascade, Montana to Saint Peter’s Mission from 1895 to 1903.

