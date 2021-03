Callie Guy House (1861 to 1928) led a movement for reparations for formerly enslaved people. She was born into slavery in 1861 in Rutherford County. She eventually became head of the National Ex-Slave Mutual Relief, Bounty and Pension Association which was chartered in 1898.

