Women’s History Month: Did you know?

The Stone sisters were proprietors of the first Black-owned beauty parlor in downtown Nashville which operated from the early 1900s to the 1930s. The shop, run by three of the six sisters, was located at Sixth Avenue North and Union. They lived at 1613 Jefferson Street, across he street from Fisk University. Their mother was born enslaved and their father was a white wealthy planter from Maury County.

