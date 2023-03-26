New York City: Mar 15, 2023 – The 2023 Women’s International Film & Arts Festival returns for its third installment in New York City with over 40 films made by women representing 13 countries. Films will be screened online and in-person March 22-31, 2023.

The films represent all genres, including documentaries, feature films, short films, animated films, dramatic films, and several films from students worldwide. Countries represented include The United Kingdom, Canada, The United States, Ireland, Argentina, France, China, Mexico, Egypt, Sudan, South Korea, Poland, and Germany.

“We’re truly excited about returning to New York City after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID Pandemic. The festival will be hybrid with all films being released on the new streaming platform WIFF-TV, and some films presented live in the New City at various theaters in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn,” said Yvonne McCormack-Lyons, WIFF Founder and CEO.

The festival will consist of movie screenings, including red carpet New York City debuts, Q&A’s online and in-person with filmmakers, and online panel discussions representing many of the subject matter of the films, including LGBTQ issues, ageism in the film industry, Alzheimer’s, coming of age, suicide and mental health, women’s empowerment, sexuality, abortion, and more!

“As we close out March, Women’s History Month, we are honored to be hosting an event so crucial to women’s well-being and to have the opportunity to continue our mission to address issues that impact women on a global basis,” said McCormack-Lyons.

Tickets and more information about films can be found on the women’s film festival website at www.womensfilmfest.com. Information and trailers to all films can be found on www.wifftv.com. Online passes are $99, and tickets to in-person film screenings begin at $20, with discounts available for students and seniors.