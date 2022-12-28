Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Nashville’s hot new Woolworth Theatre will celebrate New Year’s Eve with comedy, cirque entertainment and cocktails, plus a party hosted by reality superstars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright from Bravo TV’s “Vanderpump Rules” and “Jax and Brittany: Take Kentucky.” The celebration will begin with the original production “Shiners,” followed by the grand opening of The Twisted Wool, a hip new lounge hidden in the basement of the theatre. Taylor and Cartwright will host the official afterparty in The Twisted Wool and lead guests in a celebratory midnight toast. DJ Captn20 will provide the high energy soundtrack throughout the night.

The newly built and revitalized Woolworth Theatre is an imaginative entertainment destination in Nashville, combining a state-of-the-art performance venue and The Twisted Wool, a sophisticated cocktail lounge.

Country star Chuck Wicks and two-time Tony-nominated Broadway actress Laura Osnes will perform “Shiners” with a supporting cast of aerial performers and contortionists; reality superstars Taylor and Cartwright, known for their time on Bravo TV’s popular show “Vanderpump Rules” and their spinoff “Jax and Brittany: Take Kentucky,” will host the afterparty at The Twisted Wool.

Saturday, Dec. 31

8 p.m. – Media check-in

8:15 p.m. to midnight – Photo, video and interview opportunities

8:30 p.m. – “Shiners” New Year’s Eve performance in Woolworth Theatre

9 p.m. – Check-in for The Twisted Wool grand opening begins

10 p.m. – The Twisted Wool New Year’s Eve Afterparty begins