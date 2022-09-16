Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Written and performed by LeLand Gantt, directed by Estelle Parsons and developed at NYC’s Actors Studio, Rhapsody in Black is a powerful personal narrative on racism, identity, and self-image. LeLand shares his journey to understand and transcend racism in America.

We follow him from an underprivileged childhood in the ghettos of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to a teenager experimenting with crime and drugs to scholastic achiever and an actor with a career that lands him in situations where he is the only African American in the room.

Charming and self-deprecatingly funny, LeLand imbues every word from his mouth with the passion and poignancy of a preacher speaking the Gospel and gives Rhapsody its super-powered emotional punch.

September 23-25, 2022

TPAC’s Johnson Theater

Presented by TPAC

