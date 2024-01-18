By V.S. Santoni

Ronnie Long, a Black North Carolina man, has received a historic $25 million settlement, marking the second-largest wrongful conviction settlement recorded. Wrongfully convicted of raping a white woman in 1976, Long spent 44 years in prison before being exonerated. The city of Concord settled for $22 million, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation settled for $3 million.

Long’s attorneys, from Duke Law School’s Wrongful Convictions Clinic, highlighted flaws in his trial, including biased jury selection and the disappearance of a rape kit. Long, 21 at the time of his conviction, did not match the suspect description. The prosecution relied on the victim’s identification of Long, which his attorneys argued resulted from a suggestive procedure arranged by the police.

The settlement comes with a rare public apology from the city of Concord, expressing deep remorse for the harm caused to Long, his family, and the community. The city acknowledged Long’s wrongful 44-year imprisonment and stated its commitment to righting past wrongs and taking responsibility. Long also received a private apology as part of his settlement demand.

Long’s legal team emphasized that while the settlement cannot fully compensate for his losses, it is a significant step forward. Sonya Pfeiffer, one of Long’s civil attorneys, highlighted the responsiveness of the city of Concord and mentioned a private, meaningful apology directly given to Long.

Convicted by an all-white jury, Long faced various issues, including the removal of Black potential jurors and the lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime. His attorneys accused Concord police officers of providing false testimony about evidence. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2020 that Long’s due process rights were violated, leading to the overturning of his conviction in August 2020. Governor Roy Cooper pardoned him four months later, and the state paid him $750,000.

Since his release, Long has dedicated part of his settlement towards criminal justice reform and adjusting to modern society. His case serves as an example for handling similar wrongful conviction cases. Long, now in a position of influence, aims to set a financial standard for exonerees, hoping his settlement becomes the gold standard for achieving justice in such cases.

