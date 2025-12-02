Yes, Trump is Destroying the World

Nov 5 Begins the ONLY Way to Stop It: Unrelenting Nonviolent Protest to Demand Removal of the Trump Regime

What: rally and march

When: Wednesday, November 5, 11 am

Where: Washington Monument, Sylvan Theater

November 5, Refuse Fascism and over 30 partner organizations are launching the BEGINNING of the FALL of the fascist Trump regime. This nonviolent mobilization starts with a rally at the Sylvan Theater at the Washington Monument at 11 am, featuring speakers from across the country, followed by a march to the US Supreme Court and the US Capital.

Many ask, are we losing our democracy? The harsh reality is that we are already far down the road to a fascist America. The regime is targeting every institution of democracy and every channel of opposition – to impose a different form of brutal rule. And while some courts and institutions have put roadblocks in Trump’s path, Trump has made clear that he will not be bound by the norms, the law, or even elections.

We cannot wait for future or rigged elections. Beginning November 5, the people, nonviolent but determined, demand the removal of the regime. We will not stop until our demand is met.

Sunsara Taylor, a national leader of Refuse Fascism, says, “We can do this. The basis can be seen in the millions who came out on October 18th. It can be seen in the visceral brutality and ripping up of everything decent and moral by the regime – met with the profound gut-deep revulsion against the regime in the hearts and minds of tens of millions. It is in the sharp divide in every institution in this country all the way to the top layers of those who rule and govern.”

Many people are sounding the alarm about this regime, and many have stood up heroically, but what is urgently needed in word and deed is the Sustained Unrelenting Struggle of Thousands Growing to Millions in the Capital, United Around the Single Demand Trump Most Go Now!

It is time for everyone to take a stand. On November 5 we pose the question to the millions: Will you accept a fascist regime barreling over humanity, or will you join the nonviolent struggle to drive the Trump Fascist Regime from power?