YMCA summer job opportunities open for lifeguards, swim instructors and camp counselors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As the weather heats up and the school year winds down, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee is gearing up for a summer of busy pools, eager learners, and active campers. The Y seeks to fill a variety of roles to meet the high demands of the season and is offering several opportunities perfect for teens, college students, and others looking to not only make extra money but gain invaluable skills and experiences in a dynamic and supportive environment.

Individuals possessing a positive and enthusiastic attitude are needed for the open positions of lifeguards, swim instructors, and day camp counselors, among other part-time and seasonal roles. Many of the positions require flexible schedules and offer paid training incentives and, in some cases, certification. Lifeguards and swim instructors must be at least 16 years of age, and day camp counselors must be at least 18 years of age. The starting rate depends on the position and level of experience.

“These opportunities are exciting for those who truly want to make a difference in their communities,” said CJ Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, YMCA of Middle Tennessee. “If you’re ready to work in an energetic environment that provides a path to training and leadership development, then the Y is a great place to start.”

The Y is for anyone committed to building a community where all are encouraged to develop in spirit, mind, and body. To learn more about open positions, visit career opportunities online.