Now some people are not going to like what they are about to read! Dallas, Texas’ historic Friendship-West Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, called for 100 Days of Buying Black as members focus on the 100th Commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Beginning September 23, 2021, through December 31, 2021. In the call, Friendship-West is “committed to economic justice in supporting Black-owned businesses, advocating for just lending practices, and working towards comprehensive sustainable community development.”

On the FWBC Facebook page, it reads: “Our goal is to continue the legacy of Black Wall Street by circulating our dollars within the Black community to strengthen our economic base.

Now what does this mean for America and Black companies internationally? Well, that depends on YOU, US, EVERYONE, including, ME! When you consider that there are more than two million Black-owned businesses in America, alone, according to the most recent Census data, and you consider the dollars spent to boost the economy; everyone benefits from the support.

New York and Washington, D.C. have the greatest number of Black-owned businesses in the country and the highest percentage of Black-owned businesses, respectively. I know men and women who are working tirelessly to build their businesses and support their communities. They are following a tradition that is steeped in Ujamaa or Cooperative Economics. According to former U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, small businesses drive the U.S. economy. Many of these entrepreneurs are providing quality services and goods, making them deserving of support.

Which brings me to my truth.

If we just focus on America, there was a time when most of the business that was transacted, all the educating that was taking place, all the birthing of babies, and all the saving of souls was Black on Black. Folks didn’t have a problem. Everyone knew their places and they stayed in them! Black people didn’t have a problem supporting their own. Not only were they able to get quality services and goods. No one had to be told to spend their money with Black people and for many Black businesses then and now their only patrons look like them.

What I’d like to see is everyone shopping where they want to with a realization that ice is the same temperature EVERYWHERE! We also know that good and bad employees are EVERYWHERE. So, I’m inviting EVERYONE to join Friendship-West Baptist Church and Buy Black for the next 100 days. I’m not telling you to compromise your values or standards. Come on people, you can find quality services and goods with Black businesses. This can be proven by looking back in history because when services and goods from Blacks were FREE, utilizing our goods and services wasn’t a problem or an issue.