Columbia, TN (TN Tribune) – Factory at Columbia, an indoor shopping complex and event venue in Columbia, will present its first highly-curated Art Walk on Saturday, February 19th from 10 am until 4 pm.

This indoor Art Walk is open to the public and admission is free. The Factory’s many shops will be open for all day shopping during the event so everyone is invited to come and enjoy the day.

“We are excited to showcase the amazing works of local and regional artists for this first Art Walk event,” stated Darrell Lynn. “Our vision is to host a quarterly Art Walk, helping draw attention to the arts in Columbia and Middle Tennessee.” The inaugural Art Walk will highlight the magnificent works of Rene’ Tobie (1920-2013), the unique paper art of Carolyn Beehler, and the curated masterful works of local artists.

About the Factory at Columbia: The Factory at Columbia is a 71,000 square foot, revitalized 1951 shirt factory converted into almost 3 city streets of shopping and event venue space with a capacity of 500 people. Events vary from month to month along with live entertainment on the music stage with professional sound, lighting, and movie systems by Clair Global. Event space is available for private rentals.



