100 Black Men of America, Inc. Joins National HOPE AI Initiative to Advance Inclusive Financial and AI Literacy Across Underserved Communities

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 100 Black Men of America, Inc., the nation’s preeminent African American mentoring and leadership development organization, today announced its partnership with Operation HOPE’s newly launched HOPE AI initiative, a national strategy designed to transform financial literacy and expand equitable access to artificial intelligence education and tools.

As a founding partner in this unprecedented collaboration, The 100 will help drive community-based engagement, outreach, and education that empowers youth, families, and adults with the knowledge and digital readiness required to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven economy. The partnership directly supports the organization’s Economic Empowerment program pillar, which equips individuals from underserved and at-risk communities with the skills, tools, and resources needed to build financial stability and long-term economic mobility. It also connects with the work and strategy of the 100 Black Men of America’s Technology Committee

“The rapid emergence of artificial intelligence represents both extraordinary opportunity and significant risk for our communities,” said Milton H. Jones, Jr., Chairman of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. “For over 40 years, The 100 has worked to close opportunity gaps through leadership in mentoring, health and wellness ,education, and economic empowerment. Partnering with Operation HOPE to launch HOPE AI strengthens our commitment to ensuring that Black youth and families are not merely included in the future economy–but fully prepared to lead within it.”

Launched by Operation HOPE and Chairman, Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant, the HOPE AI initiative brings together several of the nation’s most influential nonprofit organizations to build a national blueprint that expands financial literacy, digital competency, and responsible AI readiness.

“This partnership with 100 Black Men of America represents the best of what is possible when mission-driven organizations come together to create lasting change,” said John Hope Bryant. “The 100 has a decades-long legacy of uplifting communities and cultivating leaders. Their engagement in the HOPE AI initiative ensures that millions more Americans—especially those historically left behind—gain access to the knowledge, technology, and economic opportunity they deserve.”

Through this partnership, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. will collaborate with Operation HOPE to implement educational content, experiential learning opportunities, and community outreach programs that help individuals:

Understand the role of AI in the modern financial landscape

Strengthen digital and economic decision-making skills

Build pathways to entrepreneurship, workforce readiness, and wealth creation

This joint initiative is expected to mobilize mentors, educators, and volunteers across 100 Black Men of America, Inc.’s national network of chapters, amplifying impact at the local and national levels.

About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

The 100 Black Men of America is the world’s largest volunteer network of Black men focused on mentoring minority youth. The national organization began with nine chapters in 1986. The first chapter was founded in New York City in 1963. The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. is a national alliance of leading African American men in business, public affairs, and government. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for African Americans, with a specific focus on African American youth. Since its inception, the organization has grown to more than 5,000 members, with 102 chapters that impact more than 100,000 underserved and underrepresented minority youth every year. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.