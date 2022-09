MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – A restaurant owned by rapper 2 Chainz Esco is set to open in Downtown Memphis. Esco Restaurant & Tapas will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, behind The Westin Beale Street.

Esco was founded by rappers Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia.

Memphis Business Journal reports that developers hope to have the restaurant open by the NBA Playoffs–which begin in April.