20 Years After Miss Black Tennessee, Lorean Mays is Still Crowning Lives with Impact

From Pageantry to Purpose: How Lorean Mays Turned a Crown Into a Legacy of Advocacy

Chattanooga, TN — Twenty years ago, Lorean Mays stood on stage as she was crowned Miss Black Tennessee 2005, a moment that would set the foundation for a lifetime of advocacy, research, and community leadership. Today, she continues to empower communities through her work in health advocacy, education, and historical research, proving that her impact extends far beyond the pageant stage.

From Pageantry to Purpose

Mays’ journey into pageantry began on a dare from a friend to compete in a collegiate fraternity pageant, Miss Phi Beta Sigma. That unexpected entry sparked a deep passion, leading her to compete for the Miss Black Tennessee USA 2005 crown and winning on February 19, 2005. She would then go on to compete for Miss Black USA 2005, placing in the Top 15 and over the course of 13 years winning 8 other Ms/Miss Tennessee titles. But for Mays, pageantry was about more than crowns and sashes—it was about representation, scholarship opportunities, and using her platform to make a difference.

“Winning Miss Black Tennessee was never just about the crown—it was about opening doors, creating opportunities, and showing young women that they have the power to define their own paths,” said Mays. “Pageantry gave me a platform, but it was my passion for advocacy that gave me a purpose.”

Throughout her pageant career, Mays leveraged her visibility to champion breast cancer awareness in the African American community, inspired by her grandmother’s experience. This commitment to advocacy led her to work with major organizations such as the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Sisters Network, Susan G. Komen, and countless others.

Her passion for service also led her to leadership roles, including Chairwoman of the Tennessee State Advocacy Committee for the American Heart Association, being nominated as a 2025 “Woman of Impact” by the American Heart Association, and her new role as Director of the Miss/Teen Northwest Georgia Volunteer Pageant, where she will continue mentoring young women entering the world of pageantry.

Advocacy, Research, and Community Impact

Beyond pageantry, Mays has built a career dedicated to health and education advocacy. She also serves on multiple national boards, advocating for better healthcare access and equity.

Her passion for history and research inspired her to create Diaspora Girl History and Research (DGHR), a business dedicated to providing genealogy and historical research services, educational programming, and scholarships for HBCU students. As she relaunches DGHR, Mays aims to help others uncover their ancestral roots while preserving the history of the African diaspora.

Overcoming Adversity & Paving the Way for Others

Mays’ journey has not been without challenges. She openly shares her experiences with bullying, self-confidence struggles, and navigating spaces where Black representation is lacking. These experiences have fueled her drive to create opportunities for others, particularly young women seeking mentorship in education, research, and the pageant world.

“I know what it feels like to navigate spaces where Black voices aren’t always heard, and that’s why I’m committed to amplifying our stories,” said Mays. “Whether through advocacy, research, or mentorship, my mission is to ensure that our history is preserved, our health is prioritized, and our future leaders are empowered.”

As she marks two decades since her historic pageant win, Lorean Mays is focused on the future—expanding her advocacy work, mentoring the next generation, and ensuring that history, especially Black history, is researched, preserved, and celebrated.