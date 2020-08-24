The 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL is the new affordable small SUV from Hyundai that’s winning customers over because of its affordability, practicality, safety features and it looks good. The Venue is Hyundai’s first-ever model. It seats up to five, it’s smartly designed, with a variety of features such as Drive Mode Select. This selection lets you choose normal, sport or snow mode. Get ready for those upcoming Nashville icy snowy days with Snow Mode, which offers traction control for optimal driving in bad weather.

Venue is plugged in with USB, auxiliary and 12-vold outlets, along with a large touchscreen display located front and center. The touchscreen shows you everything you need to keep moving forward, whether you’re in the city or taking a drive on the highway. It’s all there. All your information—from maps and navigation to music and entertainment—is right where you need it, on a large, smartly engineered touchscreen.

Let’s face it, drivers have lots of stuff and vehicles get cluttered. But Venue has answered the problem with an innovative storage solution. There’s a two-level cargo floor in the upper position, you can securely stow your stuff and still have cargo space available for passengers sharing the ride. The cargo cover detaches and slides into a storage groove when it’s not needed.

There’s lots of flexibility with easy-to-fold 2nd row seating thanks to that adjustable two-level cargo floor. Smartly designed, from its 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback that allows for 18.7 cubic feet of cargo space with a power sunroof that opens the space.

Some of Venue’s other features include: 121-hp 1.6L DPI 4-cylinder engine; rear disc brakers, 15-inch alloy wheels and automatic temperature controls. Venue puts a bold face forward with its signature cascading grille, LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights.

Keeping your new Hyundai running at its best requires regular care and maintenance. New owners can keep their Venue in tip top shape with the Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance program. It covers normal, factory scheduled maintenance intervals for 3 years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first). Benefits include: • Engine oil and oil filter changes; • Tire rotations• Multi-point inspection• Hyundai Genuine Oil filters & Hyundai Recommended Oil.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $19,150 – MPG: 30/City – 34/Hwy