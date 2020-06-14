2020 Lexus RX 450h F Sport

The RX 450h F SPORT adds bold styling and offers an Adaptive Variable Suspension that will take performance even further once you hit the highway. It clearly offers the best of many driving worlds once you get behind the wheel.

The 450h F Sport offers a V6 engine with powerful an impressive 308 total system horsepower, along with the convenience of a Drive Mode Select feature. The exclusive performance drive modes help provide drivers with the highest level of responsiveness. The F Sport offers exclusive drive modes. Sport S+ mode enhances steering and adjusts the Adaptive Variable Suspension, while Custom mode allows you to personalize everything from road feel to responsiveness. Further enhancing the excitement, an exclusive LFA-inspired gauge cluster provides real-time information such as G-force metrics, power distribution and more.

The bold F SPORT look is displayed throughout the driver-centric interior. In addition to exclusive race-inspired instrumentation and bold aluminum accents. You will find performance upgrades, including bolstered NU-Luxe trimmed front seats, a black headliner, a perforated leather–trimmed sport steering wheel, shift knob, plus aluminum pedals and more. There’s also ambient lighting and handcrafted trim, that offers even more elevated comfort and style.

With room for up to seven passengers, you can take on all of life’s curves. For easy access, simply tilt and slide the second-row seat and step into the inviting third row. A tilt-and-slide seat feature makes access to the third row even more convenient. There’s power-folding third-row seats with a 40/20/40 split for added space. For added convenience, a new Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor is also offered. Simply kick your foot under the rear bumper to open or close.

The All-Speed Dyname Radar Cruise Control system uses radar and camera technology to help you maintain a preset speed and following distance from the vehicle ahead. Whether at highway speeds or in stop-and-go traffic, the system is designed to detect if you get closer than the preset distance and automatically slow your vehicle—even to a complete stop. If driving at highway speeds and the road ahead clears, the Lexus returns to its preset speed. Some of the many other amenities include:

• 20” Alloy Wheels

• F- Sport style steering wheel

• A First-Aid kit

• 9-speaker Lexus Multi-Media System with 6 USB ports

• Auto Dimming, Home Link Ga-

rage Door Opener with Compass

• Panoramic power/tilt slide moon roof

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $60,970 – MPG: 31/City – 28/Hwy