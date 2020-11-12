2020 Toyota C-HR

For 2020, the new Toyota C-HR was designed to take center stage, thanks to its sleek exterior styling and innovatively designed interior. Its fit, low body sits atop large-diameter 18” sport wheels that accentuate its athletic stance. C-HR’s raised height and angled rear window work together to create a sporty, passenger-friendly cabin, as well as a uniquely distinctive silhouette. The restyled grille features diamond-cut lines that make a bold impression. And with its available premium headlamps that wrap deep into its edgy character lines, all the way to its dynamic rear spoiler and sculpted taillights, the C-HR is impressive no matter how you look at it.

C-HR features a cutting-edge interior where everything is precision placed to create a driver-centric environment. It all starts with leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat. The slightly angled dash allows for an unobstructed view of the road ahead and easy access to all of the intuitive instrumentation. The premium soft-touch materials, diamond pattern accents, and smart tech only further enhance an already exceptional drive. But there’s function to all of this form. The C-HR is designed to maximize space, with slim seatbacks, a spacious footwell, and convenient 60/40 split folding rear seats, 3-passenger rear seating with a flat second-row rear seat for extra cargo carrying versatility.

The sensibly designed vehicle is designed to maximize all of its many features, both inside and out. It features a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine that produces 144 horsepower and 139 lb.ft. of torque that sends power to the front wheels via Continuously Variable Transmission. The engine employs many of Toyota’s latest generation of technologies, including Variable Valve Timing and VALVEMATIC, both of which help to enhance fuel economy and improve engine responsiveness to deliver a drive like no other.

Other notable features on the C-HR include: Heated, Power Adjustable Colorr-Keyed Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Intermittent Front Wipers, Intermittent Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Acoustic Noise Reducing Front Windshield Window Glass, Front Windshield De-Icer, Front & Rear Splash Guards, and Keyless Entry.

And when it comes to vehicle safety, Toyota never cuts corners with any of its cars. For the C-HR, there’s Toyota Safety SenseTM (TSS-P), Star Safety SystemTM, 10 Airbags, Driver & Front Passenger Whiplash-Injury-Lessening Seats and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $26,350 – MPG — City/27 Hwy/31