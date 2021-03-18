2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e

The new 2021 BMW X5 introduces enhancements in efficiency, comfort, and technology. Drivers can experience ultimate control with standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster and Central Information Display deliver optimized connections, entertainment, and safety features.

The X5 xDrive45e’s hybrid-specific digital instrument cluster conveniently displays e-range, electric motor output, charge status, and more in a sleek design – so you can focus on the drive. With standard xDrive, BMW’s intelligent all-wheel drive system, the plug-in hybrid SAV automatically shifts power between its wheels. There’s an 8-speed Sport Automatic transmission with Sport and Manual shift modes and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and Launch Control. 3.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder with integrated electric motor, xDrive, intelligent all-wheel drive. With 30 miles of all-electric range – it’s the longest available on any BMW plug-in hybrid vehicle.

The BMW X5 features ample cargo capacity and passenger seating, options for your comfort and convenience, and impeccable luxury finishes. The interior features include: SensaTec upholstery and dashboard; fineline stripe brown high-gloss wood trim; Anthracite Headliner, with plush floormats, satin aluminum exterior trim, and high-gloss black Aero Blades.

This midsize SAV is prepared for every eventuality, with up to 72.3 cubic feet of cargo space that’s easily accessible by the standard power split tailgate. There’s 16-way power front sport seats, including 2-way power side bolsters, 4-way lumbar support and memory system for driver’s seat and steering wheel. With 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, there’s more than enough ample space in the rear area. The fully finished cargo area has velour carpeting and remote trunk release, and a cargo cover.

There’s a standard Panoramic Moonroof on the BMW X5 that offers gorgeous views. It lets you see more of the great wide world, while making the spacious interior feel even bigger. This panoramic moonroof offers a fully automatic, 2-piece glass panel, power slide and lift control, wind deflector and power interior sunshade.

Comfort and Convenience Luxury features offer a pleasant ride. Drivers can check your range and charging status, pre-condition your vehicle, and adjust charge times to off-peak hours – all from your smartphone with the BMW Connected App.

Advanced Vehicle & Key Memory includes most recently used climate-control temperature and air-distribution settings; exterior mirror and power seat settings; audio tone settings and radio presets; central-locking preferences; and lighting preferences…

Travel and Comfort System includes a multifunction bracket to support BMW accessories such as tablet holders, coat hangers, and folding table, as well as a USB-C port with 3 amp charging ability in the backrest of each front seat.

MSRP/ From $65,400 Fuel Economy: 50 combined mpge (Range: 28 mi battery-only)