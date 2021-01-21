2021 Dodge Charger SRT HELLCAT

The Dodge line of muscle vehicles gets even stronger for the 2021 model year with the new “Demon-possessed” Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. With a 6.2L High-Output Supercharged HEMI® V8 engine, makes the Hellcat the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan on the market. It’s totally raised the bar to performance levels never seen before in a four-door family sedan. The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye serves up 797-horsepower and 707 lb.-ft. of torque and a top speed of 203 miles per hour (mph), delivering the ultimate in high-performance, comfort and road-ready confidence as the world’s only four-door muscle car.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye features the same Widebody introduced on the Charger SRT Hellcat in 2020.

There’s a new performance hood that gives this four-door sedan an even more sinister look.The flashy new SRT® air-induction hood includes dual-heat extractors to keep the engine cool when the pedal hits the metal. Not to mention a more sinister style. The signature LED headlamps and LED racetrack taillamp sets it apart from every vehicle on the highway.

New for 2021, is the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 with 797-horsepower. Standard on every Dodge Charger model is the innovative TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. With 20×11-inch lightweight carbon black wheels and SRT®-branded Brembo brakes, you can roll with style and stop on a dime.

SRT Drive Modes are standard on Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. The Charger Scat Pack allow owners to tailor their driving experience by controlling transmission shift speeds, steering, paddle shifters, traction and suspension. Drive Modes are pre-configur+ed for Sport, Track and Default settings, while Custom Mode lets the driver select their preferred settings.

The coveted Hellcat Redeye features slick and beautiful chrome Hellcat badging from the grille to the decklid to the fender. When this muscle car flexes on the highway, the front fascia includes the mail-slot grille, providing the most direct route for cool air to travel into the radiator and maintain ideal operating temperature even in the hottest conditions. The side sills connect the front and rear fascias to help amplify the integrated design. And there’s the two-piece SRT Hellcat Redeye fender badges in Black Chrome finish with a sinister red jewel-like eye.

The Hellcat Redeye has revamped its interior from the dashboard to the seats with special styling unique to the model. The unique, race-inspired interior features on the new Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye include: the 220-mph red speedometer; the Hellcat Redeye logo splash screen; Light Black Chrome instrument panel badge and exterior badging with SRT Hellcat Redeye logos and the SRT Hellcat Redeye logo on the key fob.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/base price $69,695 –MPG: City/12 – Hwy/21