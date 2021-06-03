The new 2021 Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 PHEV is a crossover that can not only get you to where you need to go in style and safety, but it also has a plethora of features that will ensure that drivers will definitely enjoy the journey.

It seamlessly manages power between a paired TwinPower Turbo gas engine and eDrive Electric Motor for an impressive combined 221hp. Other standout amenities include: Three power modes to optimize your driving performance—Auto eDrive, Max eDrive and Save Battery; can be charged at most standard wall outlets and public chargers, or fill-up at your local gas station; a panoramic moonroof; and seating space for five plus gear.

This MINI also includes ALL4 All-Wheel Drive, which is standard. When a loss of traction is detected, the system—along with Dynamic Stability Control—calculates the ideal traction distribution to optimize control and enhance agility, so the car’s ready for the road ahead. It redistributes power between the front and rear axles as needed, and when combined with the standard Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, it maximizes control to help you stay on your intended course. Every MINI includes a host of active safety features including Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning.

The MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid has 2 fresh exterior colors as well as updated headlights, rear union-jack light design and functions, redesigned front grille, multiple wheel options, updated central instrument display, interior surface and upholstery, and digital instrument cluster. Take a look inside to find an amped up interior, along with the standard premium interior features of the Countryman, the latest models have a new design for central instrument display, interior surfaces, seat upholstery, and new digital instrument cluster. Standard premium features include:

The MINI Countryman features a hybrid drivetrain, which, means more gas savings. Charging this Hybrid is easy to do whether it’s parked in your garage or at one of the countless charging stations in your city. While the car will take up to about 2 ½ hours to fully charge using a Level 2 EVSE, the driver typically only needs about 7 seconds to plug in and then unplug freeing the remaining time to go about their daily routine.

The MINI Cooper SE Countryman PHEV can be charged at home with the Level 1 charging cord that comes with the vehicle. All that’s needed is standard three-prong outlet. A Level 2 EVSE home charger can charge the car faster. If you find yourself needing to recharge while out, there’s 19,000+ current public charging stations available with more being added every day. Use the MINI app or the in-car navigation system to locate all the public charging stations available while on the road. The MINI comes with a level one charging cord that does not require any special equipment, just a standard three-prong outlet. For faster charging, an EVSE or wallbox can deliver a faster charge at home or workplace. On the road, public charging can be utilized as well.

The Numbers: MSRP/starting $41,500 Mileage: Elec+Gas Prem. Gas Combined MPG on Electricity:73 MPGe combined city/highway 0.0 gal/100mi of gas +46 kWh/100mi Combined MPG on Gas Only:29 MPG combined city/highway 3.4 gal/100mi