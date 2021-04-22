2021 Reappraisal Notices for Metro Nashville-Davidson County Property Owners are in the Mail

NASHVILLE, TN — Vivian Wilhoite, Davidson County Assessor of Property, and the Office of the Assessments will provide Davidson County property owners their new market values resulting from the 2021 Reappraisal. Assessor Wilhoite says “Nashville-Davidson County’s growth is once again significant. Since our last reappraisal, like you, my amazing staff and I have had a front seat to witnessing the real estate boom occurring in our county.” Wilhoite goes on to say, “Property owners’ new market values will be mailed to them on April 23, 2021 and also be available on-line beginning at 10 am on that same day.” Assessor Wilhoite wants you to know that you will have the opportunity to appeal your values. Here’s what you need to know.

Informal Reviews

If you disagree with the classification or value assigned to your property, the Call Center will be open to receive your call at (615) 862-6059 beginning Monday, April 26, 2021 to file an Informal Review. An Informal Review resolves most issues without requiring a Formal Appeal. The best method to file an Informal Review is to submit your review request online at www.padctn.org beginning Friday, April 23, 2021. You should provide documentation to support your opinion. You can research information, review property characteristics and find comparable sales for your property by clicking the SIMPLE SEARCH link under the REAL PROPERTY SEARCH tab on our website at www.padctn.org. We will review all facts and notify you in writing of our conclusions. We can also file an Informal Review on your behalf by calling our office at (615) 862-6059 weekdays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST), and our appraisal staff will assist you. The deadline to file your Informal Review is Friday, May 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Formal Appeals to the Independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization

While an Informal Review may be helpful, it is not required for you to file a Formal Appeal directly with the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization (MBOE) and its Hearing Officers. Whether you file directly or because you are not satisfied with the result of an Informal Review, you can schedule a Formal Appeal hearing from May 24, 2021 until the deadline of June 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. To schedule a Formal Appeal please call (615) 862-6059 weekdays, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. CST. The MBOE will convene on June 1, 2021 and its Hearing Officers will begin to hear appeals at that time.

Formal Appeals to The Independent State Board of Equalization

After the MBOE adjourns, the decisions are mailed, giving you 45 days to appeal to the State Board of Equalization (SBOE) if you disagree with the MBOE. Failure to appeal to the independent MBOE or SBOE may result in losing further appeal rights for the 2021 tax year.

Assessor Wilhoite stated that this is your opportunity to be apart of a transparent process if you believe that you should appeal.

The Office of Property Assessor Mission Statement

To accurately identify, list, appraise and classify all taxable properties in an effort to achieve fairness and equity in values for the preparation of the annual assessment roll in a timely manner while educating property owners of the appraisal process and their options to appeal, as well as learn of available assistance programs.