2021 Toyota Venza XLE

The brand new 2021 Toyota Venza Venza XLE helps to introduce the next generation of Toyota’s legendary Hybrid SUV vehicles to buyers. From front to back, inside and outside, the Venza is filled with contemporary craftsmanship. It’s chic exterior and lux interior exude sophistication and taste, but it also has essential tech features that make driving easier, safer, and more entertaining. Its ingenious Hybrid Powertrain combines a high-efficiency four-cylinder engine with three electric motors to deliver 219 horsepower.

Venza provides not only exceptional fuel efficiency but also enhanced performance and handling. Drivers can also tailor its performance personality with four driving modes: Normal, ECO, Sport, and Electric Only. The Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive also comes standard with a rear-mounted electric motor that helps power the rear wheels as needed. And Venza makes use of vibration and noise dampeners engineered to create an impressively quiet and serene driving experience.

Open the door and step inside to find the following amenities • Premium Fabric Seat Material • Air Conditioning with Smart-Flow Climate Control System & Pollen Filtration • Heated Power Adjustable 8-Way with 2-Way Lumbar Support Driver Seat • Heated Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seats • 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat with Fold-Down Seat Back • 3-Spoke, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob • Power Adjustable Steering Column • Day & Night Mechanical Rear View Mirror • 12.3-in. High Resolution Split Screen Multimedia Display with a backup camera.

The Smart Flow Climate Control System can direct air conditioning to only occupied seats for optimized comfort, while also helping to reduce energy consumption. And Toyota's first ever Star Gaze™ Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof can switch to frosted mode to brighten the cabin and minimize direct sunlight—available and ready for customers who need it.

Venza’s on-demand AWD system works automatically, seamlessly, and transparently. When not needed, 100 percent of torque is sent to the front wheels, enhancing fuel efficiency. When required, up to 80 percent of driving force can be distributed to the rear wheels, using a dedicated rear-mounted electric motor. The result is superior traction in inclement weather, and superior handling and stability when accelerating and cornering.

No matter what roads or streets you travel, the Toyota Safety Sense™5 2.0 is always there to help keep you as safe as possible. It’s an advanced suite of innovative safety features, including 8 airbags, that comes standard on the 2021 Venza and it’s designed to help protect drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and people in other vehicles from harm.

The Numbers: MSRP/from $36,000 – – MPG: City/40 Hwy/37