The new 2022 Audi Q3 Premium Plus S Line is an SUV that’s practical for almost everyone in a family. It combines everything you love and expect from an SUV with plenty of things that you would never expect from a model of this caliber.

Drivers will be pleasantly surprised to see that this is not your average SUV from the Audi Q3 S Line Premium. Once you get behind the wheel. It can reach up to 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Plus, it has available quattro® AWD, providing you with even more traction on the roads. It can hit 0-60 mph in seven seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph

The 2022 Premium Plus S Line model is one of the brand’s best-selling models. For 2022 it’s been further improved with newly standard features and newly available technologies. Additionally, Audi side assist with rear cross traffic and Audi parking system plus are now standard equipment. A newly standard Aluminum Spectrum inlay selection elevates precise craftsmanship of the interior.

For drivers who decide to opt for the Convenience package, look for 8-way power front seats with memory for the driver’s seat, auto-dimming power folding mirrors with memory, and a Homelink garage door opener. To make maneuverability more intuitive, the Top-view camera system is now included on the Premium Plus trim. For truly comfortable long journeys, fine-tune your seat’s lower back support and reduce the chances of any backache.

Step inside the Q3, to immediately find comfort and connectedness wherever you go with features like the Audi MMI® touch display system. There’s also the Audi Connect® system, which allows you to access a 10.1-inch touchscreen navigation and roadside assistance when needed. A 15-speaker premium audio system helps you enjoy your podcasts and tunes with fantastic clarity. There’s a multi-functioning steering wheel with shift paddles. The leather covered steering wheel offers a comfortable grip along with multi-function buttons for operating Audi radio, voice control system, and a slot for mobile phones. Adjust the fore/aft position of the rear seat plus to accommodate more legroom with a split of 40:20:40 ratio. You can also adjust the inclination of your backrest.

And when it comes to safety, this latest version features some of the top safety features in today’s high tech automotive world, which includes the Audi pre-sense front, adaptive cruise assistance, and a bird’s-eye view.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/ range from $40,297 to $51,355. – MPG: City/21 – Hwy/28