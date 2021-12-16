For the first time ever, this high-performance sedan harnesses plenty of intelligent power plus plenty of modern style and elegance. Convenience, compatibility, and connectivity are included, as part of the latest technology in the 2022 BMW M3 package.

With a low center of gravity, lightweight components, and a suspension tuned to perfection on the grueling Nürburgring, this compact sedan delivers incredible sportiness and dynamics. There are M Carbon Bucket Seats with their lightweight construction, illuminated M badge, with lateral support, and full electric adjustment, M Carbon Bucket Seats create the perfect fusion of sportiness and functionality.

The incredible 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine reaches peak performance in the Competition xDrive model. This car is extremely fast. Here’s why. There’s a stunning 503 hp output enables drivers to accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.4 seconds. The M xDrive system also offers a choice of three drive modes: 4WD – the default setting with rear-wheel biased torque distribution focused on traction and precisely controlled handling. The improvements in traction, handling stability and agility delivered by the combination of M xDrive and Active M Differential also translate into improved acceleration. This sleek vehicle can be taken to the next level with the standard M Differential and Adaptive M Suspension for enhanced agility, traction, and handling.

Take center stage with the frameless, vertical kidney grille, sculpted hood. The standard carbon-fiber roof with aerodynamic fins lowers the center of gravity, and the standard M mirrors and side gills optimize aerodynamics. The performance-driven bumper design includes an integrated diffuser, streamlined spoiler, and L-shaped LED taillights.

There’s a Sleek digital display, as the cockpit offers exceptional displays with a driver-centric layout and personalized high-tech digital interactions. Monitor every detail of each drive with standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which uses an M-specific design to highlight speed, navigation, and other important driving information. Switch to the focused TRACK mode for an even more streamlined experience.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/about $95,895 MPG: City/16 – Hwy/22