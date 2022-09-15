The first Genesis G70 was a proven winner among customers and also the auto critics, earning a trophy case of awards and the respect of driving enthusiasts everywhere. So, for the new 2022 G70 3.3t Sport, engineers have made some slight tweaks to make it even better for this generation of drivers.

There’s now a bolder Crest Grille, flanked by Quad Headlamps, strengthening the visual cues that connect all Genesis vehicles. A sharp crease runs along the G70’s broad shoulders to the rear, where Quad Taillights clearly reveal an unmistakable design. The engineers tuned the G70’s suspension and steering for a sporty performance feel. They also added more advanced safety features to a car that already earned the highest safety rating in the industry. The next noticeable change is inside. There’s a larger infotainment display that adds to the car’s premium look. Thanks to state-of-the-art high tech voice recognition, the G70 responds to your naturally spoken voice commands by using Dynamic Voice Recognition.

In the new G70 3.3T, you’ll command 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque from an all-aluminum 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI V6. Advanced traction technologies help translate all of that power into elevated levels of performance. For starters, there’s Launch Control, which helps minimize the G70’s wheel spin for breathtaking acceleration and increased stability off the line.

If needed, there’s an All-Wheel Drive, which includes Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control, that utilizes inner rear-wheel braking for optimal traction and improved agility through corners. There’s even more options for owners/drivers. By offering to choose Sport or Sport+ on the 3.3T’s Intelligent Drive Mode to engage sportier traction control settings and bring the Launch Control feature into play. Even in these elevated setups, the suspension feels supple – but with enough body control to boost your confidence around tight corners. Both drive modes also activate the G70’s Variable Exhaust Valve System, which nets three additional horsepower and tunes the exhaust sound for a deep, throaty growl.

On the new G70, touch-type sensors on the front doors grant instant access to spacious seating areas. A hands-free smart trunk automatically pops open to reveal a cargo area that expands beyond the trunk thanks to 60/40 split folding rear seats. Dual automatic temperature controls let both front-seat passengers customize their climate, and a wide sunroof is available for an even more impressive ride. A color 8˝screen within the gauge cluster lets you customize the driving vitals being displayed, while an available Heads-up Display projects speed, navigation and safety alerts onto the 3.3T’s windshield in a “Top Gun” fighter-jet fashion.

Sporting a new high-definition 10.25˝touchscreen display, the 2022 G70’s multi-media system is a whole new experience. The expansive width features convenient split-screen capabilities, so things like audio, weather and maps can have a third of the touch surface all to themselves. And when it’s time for a music break, the G70’s Lexicon® Premium Audio System is the crown jewel of the interior, with strategically placed premium speakers, and a pair of subwoofers located beneath the front seats – ensuring that, driver and passengers get the feel and groove of every musical note.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/starting @ $37,525 – MPG – City/ 18 city Hwy/27