If you love ‘rag tops’, open tops and or convertibles, the new 2022 Mini John Cooper Works Convertible is your car. Created for lovers of open tops and open throttles, this latest edition is full of new and exciting features. This, Aero Body Kit and exclusive performance upgrades throughout. The New MINI Convertible includes bold exterior styling—like the exciting new Zesty Yellow body color—for a redesign that’s undeniably MINI. Even though it’s a convertible, it still offers unlimited headroom.

One of the new features are the vibrant colors, ranging from Zesty Yellow, Island Blue and Rooftop Grey body colors. It been redesigned front bumper and grille with a hidden safety bar. There’s side scuttles with LED indicator; LED headlights with an inner housing in high gloss black are standard.

The MINI Convertible now comes with even more standard premium exterior features too. The designers have reenergized this distinct classic down to even the smallest detail. From new wheels to redesigned front and back grilles, and standard LED Headlights and Union Jack Taillights to air curtains that give you a more aerodynamic drive.

One of the many features that helps the MINI Convertible stand out in the crowd, is its Piano Black Exterior. Actually, the designers gave that Piano Black touch to everything, including the door handles, front “wings”, fuel filler cap, grille blade, side scuttle, taillight rings, model badge, headlight rings, rear “wings” and tailpipe finisher—classically beautiful!

The electrically-powered soft top folds up quietly and smoothly in 18 seconds flat – at speeds of up to 18 mph. You can fold the top up or down or opt for sunroof mode. MINI’s legendary performance rises to new heights with exclusive John Cooper Works upgrades. Like an ergonomic leather steering wheel with music controls and F1-style paddle shifters.

The MINI Convertible’s interior has been amped up with ambient lighting, a visually updated dashboard design, and brand-new designs for the steering wheel and air vents. The volume is turned all the way up on the MINI Convertible radio. This convertible model now features the larger 8.8” Touchscreen with an updated user interface and High Gloss Black detail. The Analog Cluster’s been replaced with the brand new Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster. Boasting award-winning, precision engines, drivers can get up to 228 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, with a 2.0 L 4-cylinder engine. With options like a full body aero kit, exclusive two-tone color schemes, and Dinamica microsuede upholstery, a John Cooper Works MINI elevates its pedigree even further.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: about $38,900 – MPG: 24/City — 33/Hwy