This luxurious sedan offers incredible luxury, innovation and sophistication. The interior of the 2024 BMW i5 eDr40 features a luxurious and futuristic design with high-quality materials and advanced technology. The cabin is spacious and offers seating for five passengers in comfort. Once those passengers are settled in, they can be entertained with sounds from the Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, which is standard on the i5 eDrive40. This 12-speaker and 205-watt system just bathes the passengers in deep rich sounds.

The i5 comes equipped with a range of modern features including a BMW Curved Display with HUD, Natural Interaction system, heated seats, keyless entry, and a navigation system.

To enhance the driving experience even more, owners can add the M Sport package for the 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40. It’s jammed packed with amenities that includes several enhancements to both the exterior and interior of the vehicle. It features 19” M Aero Bi-Color Grey Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Rhombicle Trim with Dark Silver Accent, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Shadowline Exterior Trim, M Sport Exterior Elements, and M Sport Interior Elements. Additionally, it offers premium features such as a Heated Steering Wheel and various other amenities that enhance the overall driving experience and aesthetics of the vehicle.

The 2024 BMW i5 eDr40 is a cutting-edge all-electric vehicle that boasts a range of advanced features. One of the standout features of this model is its all-electric drivetrain, which means it operates solely on electric power, producing zero emissions. The i5 eDr40 is equipped with a high-capacity battery that provides an impressive range on a single charge, making it ideal for daily commutes and longer journeys. Additionally, the BMW i5 eDr40 offers fast charging capabilities, allowing drivers to quickly recharge the battery and get back on the road in no time.

The exterior is characterized by its sleek and modern design, making it one of the most aerodynamically efficient vehicles in its class. The front end showcases BMW’s signature kidney grille, now larger and more prominent, with adaptive LED headlights with laser high beams. The side profile offers a rather coupe-like silhouette with a long wheelbase and short overhangs, accentuated by 19-inch aero wheels. At the rear, the vehicle boasts an integrated spoiler and full-LED taillights.