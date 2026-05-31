Nashville vocalist Nichol releases new single

NASHVILLE, TN — A conversation with her husband that initially began as a joke ultimately evolved for Nashville singer/songwriter Tucker Nichol into a song that addresses serious and meaningful issues.

Nichol’s newest single, “Expensive,” which is being released May 29, offers listeners in general—and young women in particular—an inspirational message about overcoming doubts about self-esteem and personal worth and succeeding in a challenging world. It is also, in many ways, a journey down memory lane for Nichol.

“I’ve had battles with self-esteem,” she told The Tennessee Tribune during a recent interview. “It’s very important for young women that they don’t let others label them, that they don’t get caught up in constantly worrying about money and fame, and instead try to develop their skills and, above all, be true to themselves and determine what they want to be and who they really are.”

The single, on Harvard Road Entertainment, follows her most recent release, “This Is Why,” which featured hip-hop powerhouse Lil Wayne.

“Lil Wayne is a living legend, so it is an honor that he ended up being on the song with me. He was the only person I wanted to feature in the song, and I’m grateful that it worked out,” Nichol previously said.

Her sound is both exuberant and polished, a mixture of poise and soulfulness. “This Is Why” was featured on multiple platforms, including SiriusXM, MTV Live, and BET Soul. Nichol’s debut LP eventually yielded two other singles, “Not My Business” and “Over The Edge.” She also received an early career boost by appearing in Taylor Swift – Teardrops on My Guitar music video alongside Tyler Hilton.

Though born in Kirkland, WA, and raised in Southfield, MI, Nichol is now a proud Nashvillian. She is a graduate of Belmont University and credits its Commercial Music Voice program with providing vital training and development.

The mother of three daughters is married to former NBA player Brandan Wright, who is well known to Tennessee residents as a former three-time “Mr. Basketball” in the state while in high school—the first person to accomplish that feat.

“He’s such a great supporter,” Nichol adds. “When I’m worried about reaction or response to a song, he’ll ask me, ‘Did you like it?’ If you think it’s good, that’s what really counts.”

Nichol is also a former Miss Tennessee USA and placed in the Top 10 at the 2010 Miss USA competition.

“I met some of my closest friends during the pageant,” Nichol said. “It was also very helpful in building confidence for appearing in public and performing. I even wrote a song about the experience called ‘Miss Tennessee,’ because it was a really meaningful and positive part of my life.”

With a new LP coming this fall and additional dates scheduled, Tucker Nichol’s exposure continues to grow as her career flourishes.

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