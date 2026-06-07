Father’s Day Feast: Pelato Brings Handmade Italian Comfort to Cool Springs

As Father’s Day approaches, families looking to celebrate with a memorable meal should consider Pelato in Cool Springs. The lively Italian eatery combines warm hospitality, handcrafted dishes and generous portions that make gathering around the table feel like a true occasion.

Cheese lovers will find plenty to celebrate at Pelato. The warm house-made mozzarella and burrata crostini were among the meal’s highlights, offering fresh, creamy textures and authentic Italian flavors that set the stage for an unforgettable dining experience. Simple yet expertly prepared, both appetizers reflected the restaurant’s dedication to handcrafted cuisine.

The calamari was another hit. Lightly fried and tender rather than chewy, it arrived perfectly crisp and paired beautifully with the restaurant’s flavorful house-made sauce. It is an appetizer worth ordering for the table.

Another standout was the Meatballs Al Forno. Tender and generously sized, the meatballs were nestled in a rich tomato sughetto and finished with Parmigiano Reggiano. The sauce was especially memorable—bright, flavorful and perfectly balanced—enhancing the meatballs without overpowering them. It is the kind of comforting Italian dish that keeps guests coming back.

For the main course, the baked ziti delivered classic Italian comfort at its finest. Layers of pasta, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone emerged bubbling from the oven beneath a golden blanket of cheese. Rich, satisfying and generously portioned, the dish is ideal for sharing with family or enjoying as leftovers the next day.

No Italian meal would be complete without dessert, and Pelato’s house-made gelato provides a fitting finale. Smooth, creamy and rich in flavor, the gelato offers a refreshing finish after a hearty meal and reflects the same attention to quality found throughout the menu.

Pelato’s commitment to fresh ingredients and traditional preparation is evident in every bite. From house-made cheeses and handcrafted desserts to hearty pasta dishes and flavorful sauces, the restaurant offers an authentic Italian dining experience that feels both elevated and approachable.

While steakhouses often dominate Father’s Day dining, Pelato offers a refreshing alternative. Instead of focusing on a single entrée, the menu encourages sharing, conversation and sampling a variety of handcrafted Italian favorites. From fresh house-made cheeses and flavorful meatballs to bubbling baked pasta, the experience feels less like a restaurant meal and more like a family gathering around an Italian table.

For Father’s Day, Pelato presents an appealing alternative to the traditional steakhouse. Whether Dad prefers hearty pasta, rich tomato sauces, handcrafted cheeses or simply gathering around a table filled with great food, this Cool Springs favorite deserves a place on the celebration list.

Father’s Day Recommendation: Order the calamari, warm mozzarella, burrata crostini, Meatballs Al Forno, baked ziti and house-made gelato for a family-style Italian feast that celebrates the simple pleasure of sharing a great meal together.

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