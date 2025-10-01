By Tribune Staff

Do you want a new vehicle that has performance, or do you want comfort? With the new 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T, you can have both, with even more amenities included. Why not drive into the fall/winter and holiday season of Nashville with the award-winning G70? This latest version emphasizes the interior cabin more than before.

The interior of the 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T is designed to blend luxury with functionality, featuring high-quality materials and a clean layout. The cabin welcomes occupants with options for Nappa leather upholstery and aluminum trim paneling, enhancing its upscale feel. A standout feature is the 10.25-inch infotainment display that integrates navigation and smartphone connectivity, although it requires a cable for use, which some may find less convenient compared to wireless options available in competitors.

The seating (up to five) is notably comfortable, with 16-way adjustable front seats that provide ample support for long drives. However, rear seat space is somewhat limited, making it more suitable for children or shorter adults rather than taller passengers. The trunk offers 10.5 cubic feet of cargo space, which is adequate for daily needs but may be considered small compared to rivals in the luxury sedan segment.

The exterior of the 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T features a sleek silhouette with a low stance, enhancing its sporty appeal. The front end is characterized by a bold grille flanked by distinctive split headlights, which contribute to its aggressive yet sophisticated look. The rear showcases dual exhaust outlets and standard 19-inch wheels, further emphasizing its performance-oriented nature.

Underneath the hood, it features a powerful engine and an advanced all-wheel-drive system that enhances driving dynamics. At the heart of the G70 AWD 3.3T is a robust 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. This engine produces approximately 368 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft. of torque, providing impressive acceleration and responsiveness. The twin-turbo setup allows for quick power delivery across a wide range of RPMs, making it suitable for both spirited driving and daily commutes. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which offers smooth shifts and can be operated in manual mode for more engaged driving experiences. The combination of the powerful engine and efficient transmission enables the G70 to achieve 0-60 mph in around 4.5 seconds, showcasing its performance capabilities.