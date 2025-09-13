Are you looking for a car with sporty styling that’s still practical for everyday use? Consider the 2025 Hyundai Sonata N Line FWD. It’s a performance-oriented midsize sedan that blends sporty styling with everyday practicality.

The heart of the 2025 Sonata N Line FWD is its robust 2.5-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, which delivers a substantial 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. The engine is This engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), designed for quick and fluid power delivery. While the N Line is front-wheel drive only, unlike some other Sonata trims that offer all-wheel drive, it features a launch control program to help manage its significant power output and minimize wheelspin.

The N Line features several aggressive stylings that set it apart from other Sonata trims. It features 19-inch alloy wheels that contribute to its visual appeal. Beyond the wheels, the N Line’s exterior is further characterized by elements such as fender-mounted LED signals, and gloss black window surrounds, all contributing to its performance-oriented look. These features are great for drivers who desire a sportier appearance. Other exterior features include a dark mesh grille, gloss-black trim, and a rear spoiler. The exterior design is described as futuristic and bold, complementing the sedan’s swooping body. There’s no need to upgrade or add packages—the panoramic sunroof is included with the N Line trim. The 2025 Hyundai Sonata N Line comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, adding a touch of luxury and openness to its sporty midsize sedan profile. The glass panel spans both front and rear seats, which gives the interior plenty of brightness and that creates a more spacious feel for the entire vehicle.

The sporty sophistication and cutting-edge tech style continues with the Sonata N Line’s interior. The 2025 Hyundai Sonata N Line carries up to 5 passengers. It’s a midsize sedan with a sporty edge, offering comfortable seating for both front and rear occupants. Open the door, take a look inside to find a sleek, modern cabin with clean and aesthetic lines. Interior materials, such as cloth, synthetic leather, and soft-touch plastics, give it a premium feeling and look but without the premium price tag. The redesigned center console has extra storage, thanks to the gear selector being moved to the steering column. The steering wheel features a classic three-spoke design, contributing to a retro yet modern feel. One of the standout features of the interior are the dual 12.3-inch curved widescreens: one for the digital instrument cluster, one for infotainment. Crank up your favorite tracks—the N Line comes equipped with the coveted 12-speaker Bose system that turns every drive into a concert.