2026 POWER Youth Summer Interns Visit Metro Council

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Earlier this month, Vice Mayor Henderson hosted 26 college and high school students participating in the Metropolitan Action Commission’s (MAC) POWER Youth Summer Employment Program in the David Scobey Council Chamber at the Historic Courthouse & City Hall. The POWER (Providing Opportunities for Wealth-building and Economic Resilience) Youth program provides exploration and work experience activities for youth ages 14 to 24.

“The visit with Vice Mayor Henderson gave our POWER Youth summer interns a meaningful glimpse into the history of Nashville and the important role the Metro Council plays in shaping our city,” said Tanya Evrenson, Director, Workforce & Youth Development, Metro Action Commission. “Experiences like this help young people see themselves as future leaders and understand how their voices can influence change. We are grateful to the Vice Mayor for investing her time and perspective in our students.”

Summer interns from the offices of the Metropolitan Action Commission, Office of The Metropolitan Trustee, the Metro Nashville Community Review Board, and the Metropolitan General Sessions Court participated in “Metro Council 101,” an interactive presentation created by Vice Mayor Henderson and the Council Office to share about local government and the work of the Metro Council.

“Walking in such a place was inspiring and reminded me that my generation can have a direct impact on shaping Nashville’s future,” said college intern Emily Rodriguez Diaz.

Inside the Council Chamber, interns sat in the desks of council members for the “Metro Council 101,” learning not only how the Metro Council operates, but also how they can take part in their local government.

“I enjoyed being with such an engaged and thoughtful group of young Nashvillians and answering their questions about local government and public service,” said Vice Mayor Henderson. “Youth perspectives are very important as the Metro Council does its policy and budget work. Our annual visit with the MAC POWER Youth interns is one of several new, youth-focused, civic education initiatives hosted by the Council this term. Young people are our city’s future, and I am grateful they chose Metro for their summer internships and for the Metro department staff members supporting them.”

Following the presentation, the group discovered that the legacy of leadership was strong among the interns.

“I was especially delighted this year to meet the granddaughter of former District 3 Council Member Walter Hunt,” said Vice Mayor Henderson. “There is a strong legacy of public service in Nashville, and the Metro Council is committed to supporting its continuation through our youth!”

Prior to his service on the Metro Council, Walter Hunt also served as the Executive Director of the MAC in the late 1990s.

During their visit, interns from the Office of the Metropolitan Trustee also enjoyed taking the new Nashville Sites “City Hall & Public Square” digital audio tour. Conceived by Vice Mayor Henderson in partnership with the Metro Historical Commission, the tour highlights how all three branches of government are organized within the 1937 Art-Deco landmark, along with its architectural history and many of the historical happenings on its front steps and the Public Square. Numerous free, expert-curated tours from “Downtown Public Art & Murals” to “Civil Rights Sit-Ins” tours converge on the Public Square, expanding the learning opportunities available to City Hall visitors and all Nashvillians.

“One of the greatest lessons our students learn during their internship is that they too are a part of our city,” said Nicholas Garvin, Deputy Trustee. “Their entrance to civic involvement does not have to wait until they can vote. It is open to participation now. The invitation from Vice Mayor Henderson and the Metro Council to visit the Chamber has become an annual experience to open the eyes of our students to how we all can participate for a better Nashville.”

Departments of Metro Government, local businesses, non-profits, and corporations that would like to participate in the POWER Youth Program next summer, can learn more at poweryouth.nashville.gov.